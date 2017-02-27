Register
21:02 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Manisa, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    Free and Fair or Unfree and Unfair? Debate Over Turkish Referendum Intensifies

    © AP Photo/ Presidential Press Service
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 6510

    In April, a referendum on constitutional change will be held in Turkey. If successful, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be granted greater powers, and could stay in office until 2029 - the prospect has sharply divided Turkish society, and prompted questions over the reforms' true implications and reach.

    Polling on the referendum has fluctuated wildly ever since the July coup attempt — support for the measures has been as high as 62 percent, and as low as 30 percent. February polling suggests support is about evenly split, and although critics have charged that the media is giving disproportionate coverage to the 'Yes' side, and actively suppressing opposition voices. 

    For instance, national news anchor Irfan Degirmenci publicly came out in support of 'No', and was summarily dismissed from his post, and national newspaper Hurriyet spiked an interview with Nobel Prize winning Turkish author Orhan Pamuk due to his critical tone.

    Journalists as a group were one of the premier victims of the post-coup purge of Turkish civil society pursued by Erdogan, with hundreds arrested and many media outlets shuttered — and the President also issued a decree which stripped Turkey's Supreme Election Board of its power to fine broadcasters that do not give equal airtime to different parties and views ahead of elections. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has claimed terror groups support 'No.'

    A popular picture circulating on Turkish social media satirizes such sentiments, showing Erdogan and his allies under the word 'YES', with opposition leaders depicted alongside alleged coup mastermind Fethullah Gülen, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and an American flag under 'No.'

    However, Emine Nur Gunay, a member of parliament for Erdogan's governing Justice and Development Party and a representative at the Council of Europe, said fears of suppression and election meddling were unfounded, stating that whenever she turned on the TV, "there are so many opposition MPs on television."     

    She added that the referendum campaign would have none of the polarizing rhetoric that marked the previous elections, with the ruling party favouring a "friendly and inclusive" approach.

    "This is not a presidential election, it will shape our future. Some people may vote Yes, some people may vote No. The important thing is to be in touch with people and discuss," Gunay concluded.    

    Many have suggested that talk of the reforms decimating Turkish democracy are unfounded. If enacted, they will transform Turkey's government into an executive presidency system from a parliamentary system.

    The new constitution involves removing the post of Prime Minister, currently appointed by  Parliament, and making the President the head of the government. The President would also appoint all ministers. In essence, it would shift Turkey's government from a French/US model to a UK model. 

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey, February 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    Turkish Leadership Presses for Constitutional Change Ahead of Referendum

    The proposed constitution would also limit the rights and privileges of the military, the President's primary antagonist and opponent during his time in office — in particular, those linked to the military would not be able to run for election, and military courts would be abolished.

    While neither of those reforms provoked much controversy, proposals to make the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) would lose its independent status and become subordinate to the Justice Minister have proven divisive. There is much acrimony between Erdogan and this body, due to a 2014 anti-bribery campaign that saw senior AKP officials arrested on corruption charges.

    If a 'No' vote prevails, it will mark Erdogan's first major political failure since his election in 2002, and could be the trigger the eventual end of his political career — defeat would surely open up the floodgates of opposition and dissent.

    Not a single election held under his 15-year incumbency has failed to be judged free and fair by international observers, although the stakes on April 16 will perhaps be the highest they have ever been — and if opposition concerns are valid, the referendum may mark a reversal of this legacy.

    Related:

    Turkish Leadership Presses for Constitutional Change Ahead of Referendum
    Turkish Ruling AK Party Launches Referendum Campaign on Constitutional Changes
    Turkey May Hold Referendum on Death Penalty Reinstatement - Erdogan
    Tags:
    journalists, coup, referendum, poll, constitution, opposition, AK Party, Hurriyet, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok