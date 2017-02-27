Register
19:31 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The town of Bashiqa, some 20 kilometres north east of Mosul. (File)

    Iraq Welcomes Syrian Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia Ex-Iraqi Minister

    © AFP 2016/ SAFIN HAMED
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 9821

    Iraq has a positive view of the Syrian draft constitution proposed by Russia, especially its provision implying removal of the word "Arab" from the name of the country, former Iraqi Human Rights Minister Bakhtiar Amin said on Monday.

    A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Syrian People to Decide on Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia - Parliament Speaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He added that Syria would not be able to return to the pre-war period with the Syrian government facing a need to change its approach and way of thinking.

    "Iraq has a very positive view of the Syrian draft constitution proposed by Russia. For the first time in the modern history of Syria someone offers the Syrian Arab Republic to remove the world ‘Arab’ in its name because this is a multinational, multireligious society – not all Syrians are Arabs and other people must feel as a part of the country, they must have all civil rights and must be recognize and respected," Amin said at the conference organized by the Valdai international discussion club.

    The draft constitution was presented to the parties of the Syrian conflict during the negotiation in Astana that took place on January 23 – 24. Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev stressed that Russia was not interfering in consideration of constitution and presented the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

    According to Amin, representatives of Iraq should take part in the negotiations in both Geneva and Astana aimed at settlement of the Syrian conflict, a former Iraqi human rights minister said Monday.

    "I think that the world should support the example of Prime Minister Haider Abadi, who has good relations with the Kurds and President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani, it is necessary to support their efforts in struggle against the Islamic State [Daesh]. [Kurds] could also play a positive role in the peace settlement in Syria, they should participate in Astana and Geneva, as well as the Iraqi government should be a part of the process, which is ongoing on these venues," Bakhtiar Amin said on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Valdai international discussion club.

    He added that Iraq appreciated Russia's support of the Iraqi Kurds, as well as Moscow's assistance in the fight against Daesh fighters.

    The international community has been making efforts aimed at settlement of the Syrian conflict, in which government troops have been fighting numerous extremist groups and opposition fractions. Daesh, which is one of the most powerful terrorist organizations in Syria, has occupied vast territories of the crisis-torn state, as well as of Iraq.

    Related:

    Fate of Russia-Proposed Draft of Syrian Constitution Should Be Decided in Geneva
    Syrian Draft Constitution Not Discussed During Russian MPs' Meeting With Assad
    Kurdish Issue: How Russia's Draft Constitution May Prevent Syria's Fragmentation
    Tags:
    draft constitution, Bakhtiar Amin, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok