France 'Vigorously Condemns' Renewal of Clashes in Donbass

PARIS (Sputnik) — The French Foreign Ministry also called on the warring parties to display moderation and immediately establish the ceasefire regime. Besides, Nadal urged Russia to use its influence on the Donbass militia to help settle the situation.
"France vigorously condemns the renewal of clashes in the eastern Ukraine, which has been observed lately and resulted in the sufferings of a lot of people. OSCE observers have been targeted and their equipment confiscated," Nadal said.
The situation in eastern Ukraine worsened at the end of January 2017 when the battles between Kiev forces and Donbass militia intensified in the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, where the population is suffering from the lack of running water, central heating, and electricity.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete who cares what this french regime thinks. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Love those golden chickens. Yes, who cares what French and the world thinks. Russia has the right to invade any country it wishes. But it must be either small and/or poorly defended. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, we all hope they will finally invade for real and get rid of that nasty bloody regime, which is killing its own people !!!
