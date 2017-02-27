France 'Vigorously Condemns' Renewal of Clashes in Donbass

PARIS (Sputnik) — The French Foreign Ministry also called on the warring parties to display moderation and immediately establish the ceasefire regime. Besides, Nadal urged Russia to use its influence on the Donbass militia to help settle the situation.

"France vigorously condemns the renewal of clashes in the eastern Ukraine, which has been observed lately and resulted in the sufferings of a lot of people. OSCE observers have been targeted and their equipment confiscated," Nadal said.

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Putin Explains Three Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Donbass claimed the shelling by the Kiev’s forces has become more frequent recently. According to Eduard Basurin, the Deputy Defense Minister of DPR, 14 inhabited areas of the republic have has been attacked by Kiev 932 times over the last 24 hours.

The situation in eastern Ukraine worsened at the end of January 2017 when the battles between Kiev forces and Donbass militia intensified in the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, where the population is suffering from the lack of running water, central heating, and electricity.