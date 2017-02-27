Register
27 February 2017
    Tanks from the Ukrainian Forces are stationed outside a building in the flashpoint eastern town of Avdiivka that sits just north of the pro-Russian rebels' de facto capital of Donetsk on February 2, 2017

    France 'Vigorously Condemns' Renewal of Clashes in Donbass

    © AFP 2016/ ALEKSEY FILIPPOV
    France blames the parties of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine for renewing the clashes and urges for the establishment of the ceasefire regime in the region, Romain Nadal, Spokesman of the French Foreign Ministry, said Monday.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — The French Foreign Ministry also called on the warring parties to display moderation and immediately establish the ceasefire regime. Besides, Nadal urged Russia to use its influence on the Donbass militia to help settle the situation.

    "France vigorously condemns the renewal of clashes in the eastern Ukraine, which has been observed lately and resulted in the sufferings of a lot of people. OSCE observers have been targeted and their equipment confiscated," Nadal said.

    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Putin Explains Three Reasons Behind Ukraine Crisis Aggravation
    The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Donbass claimed the shelling by the Kiev’s forces has become more frequent recently. According to Eduard Basurin, the Deputy Defense Minister of DPR, 14 inhabited areas of the republic have has been attacked by Kiev 932 times over the last 24 hours.

    The situation in eastern Ukraine worsened at the end of January 2017 when the battles between Kiev forces and Donbass militia intensified in the towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, where the population is suffering from the lack of running water, central heating, and electricity.

    Romain Nadal, France, Donbass, Ukraine
      md74
      who cares what this french regime thinks.
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Love those golden chickens. Yes, who cares what French and the world thinks. Russia has the right to invade any country it wishes. But it must be either small and/or poorly defended.
      md74in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, we all hope they will finally invade for real and get rid of that nasty bloody regime, which is killing its own people !!!
