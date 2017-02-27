Paris-Moscow Relations to Alter After French Presidential Election - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lawmaker took part in the joint session of Russian and French upper houses' international committees in Moscow.

"I believe that regardless of who will be elected, whether it will be [Emmanuel] Macron, [Francois] Fillon, [Marine] Le Pen, the relations between Russia and France will change," di Borgo said, adding that it was necessary to improve their current state.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off between the top two candidates of the first vote is slated for May 7.

According to the recent polls, National Front party leader Marine Le Pen is expected to win the first round of election. As regards the second round of the presidential race, the Opinionway poll showed on Monday that independent candidate Emmanuel Macron's chances against Le Pen grew from 61 percent to 62 percent over the weekend. The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon's chances to win against Le Pen in the run-off have remained 58 percent against 42 percent since February 22.