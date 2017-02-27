Syrian Opposition HNC Plans to Meet With Russian Officials Later on Monday

© AFP 2016/ POOL Russian Officials Arrive in Geneva Which Hosts Syria Peace Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters upon his arrival in Geneva that the Russian officials were open for a meeting, asked whether he is planning to meet with the HNC on Monday.

"The HNC delegation will meet with the Russian delegation that arrived to Geneva this evening," Meslet said.

Sputnik learned from a source that the meeting would take place at 18:30 local time (17:30 GMT).