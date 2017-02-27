Palestine's Leader Warns States Against Moving Embassies to Jerusalem

© AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ Relocation of US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to Complicate Crisis - Mogherini

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Abbas was likely to be referring to US President Donald Trump's campaign promise to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

"We warn everyone against unilateral decisions, any kind of the enabling of the occupation… We also warn against the move of an embassy to [Jerusalem] because [Jerusalem] is an occupied territory," Abbas said at the UN Human Rights Summit.

Abbas added that Palestine wanted Jerusalem to be open for everyone.

Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, but the United Nations recognizes East Jerusalem, including the Old City, to be part of Palestine. A number of nations do not recognize the city's annexation by Israel and believe that its status must be determined in the course of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks. In turn, Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.