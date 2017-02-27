Russia-Turkey Cooperation on Syria Significant Achievement - De Mistura Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Tehran's decision to join the efforts of both Moscow and Ankara aimed at the settlement of the Syrian crisis showed that all these states were ready to move beyond their ambitions in order to settle the problem.
"I think that rapprochement of Russia and Turkey, especially reaching an agreement in the area where we have had absolutely opposite views on the situation [in Syria], we have supported different parties to the Syrian conflict and I think that it is a significant achievement that we have become almost peacekeepers, that we have reached the cessation of hostilities," Vitaly Naumkin said on the sidelines of the conference dubbed "The Middle East: When will tomorrow come?" organized by the Valdai Discussion Club.
Moscow and Ankara, along with Tehran, have also made a number of efforts aimed at the cessation of hostilities in the crisis-torn state, such as establishment of a trilateral mechanism on monitoring the ceasefire in Syria.
ussia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I DO NOT and would NOT recommend trusting Turkey. Is a MEMBER of NATO. NATO added mercenaries and uses terrorists.
cast235
All their members DO. NATO is a GANG to intimidate small countries and FORCE them into NATO or accept their terms. Russia is just a FOOL that is disliked.
IF NATO would had respect Russia it would had NEVER accepted all the members that it FORCED under coup d etat or color revolutions. Just another coup.
The BALTIC'S were STOLEN and taken from Russia by FORCE.
And the STUPID SOVIET LEADERS signing DUMB DEAL at Geneva, Helsinki, Vienna . BUNCH OF IDIOTS to say it nicely.
This STUPIDITY allowed NATO to bomb them at will using lies and propaganda. And kill millions of civilians. ALL hidden by U.N.
Suffice to say that ERDOGAN was HUGGING , SUPER WAR CRIMINAL, MC CAIN, and vowing to open safe zones to start a new country.
They will then get the safe zones, and keep them from DAMASCUS, much like TRUMP is doing with TAIWAN.
]Then they will tell Russia or PUTIN like Mc Cain call him, "PUSH UP OR SHUT UP. They will divide Syria and TRUMP wants all the resources and a special tax.
DE MISTURA is a SOLD PIG. He is with the POLITICAL TRANSITION. That started all this when NATO and all it's members, began training AL Qaeda, AL Nusra and calling them, LEGAL OPPOSITION.
Paid and sponsored by foreign countries.
FAKE NEWS FACTORIES at U.S , MSM, doubt it a CIVIL WAR.
DE MISTURA should step down as TRAITOR LIAR and TERRORIST. GENEVA is a POLITICAL ARENA>