EU Expands Sanctions Against North Korea Under UNSC Resolution - Document

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Pyongyang carried out on February 12 a successful test of an intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, the missile was reported to have traveled about 480 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea's neighbors warned Pyongyang that they saw the latest missile launch as a provocation, and a violation of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution prohibiting it from carrying out ballistic missile tests.

The UNSC has condemned North Korea for the test. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary said that the UNSC should consider the introduction of new sanctions against Pyongyang.

"On 27 February 2017, the Council adopted legal acts imposing further restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). These legal acts transpose the additional restrictive measures imposed by United Nations Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2321 adopted on 30 November 2016," the statement said.

The document said the measures "include restrictions on transactions in coal, iron and iron ore from the DPRK, and a ban on imports of copper, nickel, silver, zinc as well as statues from the DPRK."

Beijing has publicly called for Pyongyang's denuclearization in the past, and has urged the increasingly isolated nation to return to the bargaining table, to ensure global security.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.