Damascus Delegation Head Denies Rumors on Departure From Syria Talks in Geneva

Why 'It's Impossible' to Resolve Syrian Crisis Without Kurds

GENEVA (Sputnik) — On Sunday evening, sources at the talks shared with Sputnik that Jaafari had left Geneva for Damascus for consultations due to the alleged refusal by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to focus primarily on counterterrorism and not political transition issues.

Meanwhile, other Sputnik's sources could not confirm that information.

"Wishful thinking… I am still in Geneva…I said in my press conference that my next meeting with the special envoy was confirmed for Tuesday afternoon, " Jaafari told Sputnik, asked to comment on the rumors.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday. The discussions are focused on the governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.