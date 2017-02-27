Damascus Delegation Head Denies Rumors on Departure From Syria Talks in Geneva

Meanwhile, other Sputnik's sources could not confirm that information.
"Wishful thinking… I am still in Geneva…I said in my press conference that my next meeting with the special envoy was confirmed for Tuesday afternoon, " Jaafari told Sputnik, asked to comment on the rumors.
The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday. The discussions are focused on the governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.
