Register
11:56 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.

    No Grandmaster Standoff: Russia and China 'Pursue Same Goals' in Central Asia

    © AFP 2016/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    Russia and China are not competing for influence in Central Asia since their priorities in the region coincide, including maintaining political stability, promoting economic development and upholding secular statehood, political analyst Alexander Lukin asserted.

    Lukin, head of the Department of International Relations at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, mentioned that some in Russia have claimed that Moscow and Beijing are already engaged in a power struggle in Central Asia or risk getting locked in a standoff in a region which both countries view as significant for their political, economic and security initiatives.

    "There is a group of people who claim that the power struggle between Russia and China is ongoing or about to start; they say that there will be chessboards and so on. We need to point out that this is not what is truly happening. I think that there are no particular tensions between the two nations in the region since their fundamental goals are the same. These include maintaining political stability, promoting economic development and upholding secular statehood," the analyst said during a round-table conference titled "From Turkestan to Central Asia: Regional political future" held at Moscow State University.

    These concerns do not appear to be entirely groundless since China has increased its standing in Central Asia, replacing Russia as a key partner for some of regional powers. In addition, Russia and Beijing appear to be perceived as equal partners for Kazakhstan.

    Eurasia
    © Wikipedia
    Eurasia Integration: A Three-Speed Affair
    Lukin appears not to consider the trend to be a matter for concern at the moment.

    "The Chinese factor is hard to overestimate when it comes to Central Asia. It will become increasingly significant," the expert said. "Surely, there is certain competition among companies, but our fundamental cooperation is quite close."

    Nevertheless, China's increasing clout in Central Asia presents a certain challenge for Russia.

    "China's influence is growing. This does not mean that this process is adverse to Russia's national interests. On the other hand, this also does not mean that we need to lose our traditional standing in the region," he said, referring to Russia's influence as an achievement and a legacy.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Win-Win Strategy: Trump 'Should Work With Both Russia and China Where Possible'
    China's FM Wang Calls Russian Late Envoy to UN Churkin 'Outstanding Diplomat'
    Russia, China Boost Strategic Ties Instead of 'Creating Confrontational Groups'
    Chinese FM Calls China-Russia Relations Cornerstone of Global Security
    Tags:
    political stability, foreign policy, economic development, cooperation, Alexander Lukin, Central Asia, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok