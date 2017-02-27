EU's Russia Sanctions Could Be Lifted Upon Improved Russia-US Ties - Hungary FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US-Russian ties soured under Barack Obama after Washington introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged meddling in the internal Ukrainian conflict. US President Donald Trump repeatedly called for better ties with Moscow in his campaign speeches.

"I think, if there is a better relationship between Russia and the US in the future, then the sanctions of the EU can be lifted as well," Szijjarto said.

"Economically speaking, it is obvious that we hurt much more us than Russia. Or whatever we hurt Russia with the sanctions, that impact was hurting us as well. So it is kind of shooting our own leg," the diplomat noted.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.