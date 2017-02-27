Turkey Wants to Cooperate With US on Syria - Erdogan's Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that US President Donald Trump could become a vital partner to the Russian and Turkish leaders on Syria if he recognizes the importance of Moscow-Ankara contacts.

"Russia and Turkey currently play a very constructive role in the international arena. If Trump is really a wise politician and leader, he would see the closeness of the relationship between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, and would serve as a third force to strengthen this dialogue," Ilnur Cevik said at a conference on Russian-Turkish ties.

"We want to cooperate with the US, but if the US cooperates with the Democratic Union Party [PYD], with the PKK, then we will not be able to continue this cooperation and will form our position," Cevik said.