Syrians Can Decide Own Fate Without External Interference - Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups. Now, many people who took part in the fighting are dreaming of the time when the war is over and share their plans for the post-war future.

"We believe that only the Syrian people, without outside interference, can determine their own future. This also applies to the fate of President Bashar Assad," Bogdanov said at a conference on the Middle East held by the Valdai Discussion Club.