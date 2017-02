MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The discussion of the report, titled "Russia-France: a Parliamentary View of the Future," will be chaired by the Russian Federation Council foreign affairs committee chair Konstantin Kosachev and his French counterpart Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

The committees will discuss the Russian version of the report, according to Kosachev. A French version has also been prepared, with the sides eyeing a possible joint version in the future.

The parliamentarians also plan to sign an agreement for strategic high-level cooperation dialogue, Kosachev added.