Russian, Kazakh Presidents Meet Informally in Almaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin had an informal meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on Sunday in Almaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the two leaders spent the day at a ski resort near the city.

On Monday, the two leaders are expected to hold an official meeting in Almaty, and then Putin will visit Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.