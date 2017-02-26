Register
17:44 GMT +326 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Beijing Makes Clear That Interests in S China Sea are 'Not a Bargaining Chip'

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 777130

    Beijing has indicated that it is not ready to change its stance on the South China Sea as a prerequisite to improve its relations with the Philippines and increase its influence in Southeast Asia, political analyst Elena Fomicheva told Sputnik China, commenting on Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng cancelling his visit to Manila.

    "China has obviously made it clear that although it is a positive thing that the Philippines wants to develop bilateral relations and trade, Beijing will not consider its interests in the South China Sea to be a bargaining chip," Fomicheva, an expert at the Institute for Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.

    Earlier this week, China abruptly postponed a visit of its Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng to the Philippines. The official was supposed to sign approximately 40 bilateral deals worth billions of dollars as relations between two former rivals have become increasingly warm.

    Two F/A-18 Super Hornets and two Royal Malaysian Air Force Mig 29 Fulcrum fly in formation above aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Beijing ‘Opposes’ US Nuclear-Powered Carrier in South China Sea
    This move came after Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Perfecto Yasay said that members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations were concerned with Beijing's activities in the South China Sea, a sensitive issue for China.

    Nevertheless, "China is interested in enhancing its influence in ASEAN. Beijing has already managed to do this with Laos and Cambodia. It has been more challenging in Thailand's case due to Bangkok's years-long ties to the United States," she said.

    The Philippines is also a difficult case for China since the country did not have a working relationship with Manila.

    "However, China is interested in winning the Philippines over," the expert noted.

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    US Geopolitical Game in South China Sea 'Not Only Aimed at Pressuring Beijing'
    Shen Shishun, a senior researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, reaffirmed that the Philippines is not inclined to confront Beijing on the South China Sea.

    "If the Philippines has indeed altered its stance on the South China Sea and the Philippine foreign minister made it clear in his remarks, then this could have had an impact on the visit. However, China cannot change plans which had already been approved because of an isolated remark. I cannot claim that there is a direct link between the commerce minister postponing his visit and comments made by the Philippine foreign minister. We should wait for the Beijing's official stance on the issue."

    In this undated photo released Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, by China's Xinhua News Agency, a pair of Chinese fighter jets fly during a patrol over the South China Sea
    © AP Photo/ Fan Yishu/Xinhua
    South China Sea: Beijing Unwilling to Go Down Without a Fight Amid US-Led FONOP
    China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said that the visit was postponed "due to scheduling reasons," adding that Beijing and Manila were "actively carrying out relevant preparation work" for the trip which is expected to take place in early March.

    Geng Shuang also described Yasay's remarks as "baffling and regrettable," expressing hope that the Philippine foreign minister would "speak and act cautiously".

    Meanwhile, on Friday, the Chinese government announced that Zhong Shan was appointed the new commerce minister, replacing Gao Hucheng. The move is part of a reshuffle which has taken place ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, a major event held twice a decade.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Win-Win Strategy: Trump 'Should Work With Both Russia and China Where Possible'
    US Claims Beijing Installing Long-Range Missiles in South China Sea Islands
    Philippines to Move Military Drills With US From S China Sea to Please Beijing
    China’s Artificial Islands No Cause for Concern in Philippines – Duterte
    Tags:
    foreign policy, bilateral relations, cooperation, Zhong Shan, Elena Fomicheva, Shen Shishun, Gao Hucheng, South China Sea, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok