'Worry About Daesh': Russian Senator Responds to US UN Envoy's Remark on Crimea

The senator noted that Haley should be concerned more about the atrocities committed by terrorists in Iraq than the situation on the Russian peninsula. Pushkov referred to a mass grave of 4,000 bodies belonging to Daesh’s victims near Mosul.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement, saying that Moscow was "never overly optimistic" about Washington’s stance on sanctions.
A mass grave of 4,000 bodies belonging to Daesh's victims has been discovered in Iraq.
В Ираке нашли массовое захоронение 4 тыс. жертв ИГ. И где же голос Никки Хейли?! Ей об этом надо говорить — не о Крыме. В Крыму все спокойно— Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 25 февраля 2017 г.
Recently, the Telegraph reported that the biggest mass grave in Iraq, with allegedly 4,000 bodies, was found near Mosul, where currently an offensive against Daesh is underway.
Daesh terrorists killed Iraqi security personnel and dumped their bodies into the pit. Locals said that the killings in Khasfa began six months after the terrorist group took over Mosul in summer 2014.
