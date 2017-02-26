French Justice Minister Rules Out Pause in Fillon, Le Pen Probes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Conservative candidate Francois Fillon said earlier the inquiry into his wife’s parliamentary work should be paused during the presidential race. Penelope Fillon is suspected of receiving over $500,000 for the work she did not do.
"This argument [about the presidential campaign] is used because there is no legal basis [for a pause]," Urvoas told Journal du Dimanche. "In my opinion, nothing would justify it."
Le Pen is protected by European parliamentary immunity. She refused to attend judicial police questionings before legislative elections this year, but Urvoas said the message she sent by doing this was "deplorable."
The French presidential race has been marred by scandals, thus, indirectly helping independent Emmanuel Macron to pull ahead of Fillon, the previous favorite to challenge Le Pen in the runoff of the voting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)