Register
14:41 GMT +326 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017

    French Justice Minister Rules Out Pause in Fillon, Le Pen Probes

    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    French Justice Minister Jean-Jacques Urvoas said Sunday he had no plans to pause probes against presidential frontrunners and their relatives.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Conservative candidate Francois Fillon said earlier the inquiry into his wife’s parliamentary work should be paused during the presidential race. Penelope Fillon is suspected of receiving over $500,000 for the work she did not do.

    "This argument [about the presidential campaign] is used because there is no legal basis [for a pause]," Urvoas told Journal du Dimanche. "In my opinion, nothing would justify it."

    (FILES) This file photo taken on November 25, 2016 shows Francois Fillon (C), candidate for the right-wing primaries ahead of the French 2017 presidential election, and his wife Penelope (L) attending a campaign rally in Paris, ahead of the primary's second round on November 27
    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ
    Almost Quarter of Frenchmen Say 'Penelopegate' Aims to Discredit Fillon – Poll
    The justice chief also slammed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen for ignoring summons for police questioning after she was accused of giving EU parliament assistance jobs to her aide and bodyguard, which were paid with EU money.

    Le Pen is protected by European parliamentary immunity. She refused to attend judicial police questionings before legislative elections this year, but Urvoas said the message she sent by doing this was "deplorable."

    The French presidential race has been marred by scandals, thus, indirectly helping independent Emmanuel Macron to pull ahead of Fillon, the previous favorite to challenge Le Pen in the runoff of the voting.

    Related:

    Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out
    Fillon Likely to Lead Le Pen 58-42% in 2nd Round of French Presidential Vote
    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen Calls Fillon's Excuses on Job Scandal 'Lie'
    Tags:
    Francois Fillon, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok