French PM to Launch Campaign Against Presidential Frontrunner Marine Le Pen

"It’s my responsibility to do everything to demonstrate to the French that FN’s proposals are a dead-end hidden behind lies," Cazeneuve told France’s Journal du Dimanche.
The far-right candidate is the favorite to win the first round of the presidential election in April.
She is expected to make it into the May runoff where she will face independent Emmanuel Macron or conservative Francois Fillon.
I am sure that he can get some tips from Newt Gingrich and his entry into the Republican primaries, all for the purpose of derailing Ron Paul's candidacy... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hopefully this will make Marine Le Pen even stronger! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am not a right wing supporter and quite frankly I despise all our right wing politicians starting with CDU/CSU and ending with NPD and everything in between. On the left there is no party that would satisfy my progressive view on the world and society. I do not like Internationalism expressed by the Linke and their attempt to educate people what is best for them - totally stupid. I believe that party should be with people and listen to them and do all it can to fulfill their need. Party should always offer various options to the people and see what suits them the best.
marcanhalt
espenskrdal
slimyfox
Clear indication of the left parties stupidity was during migrant crisis where they played on internationalism and some humanism which contradicted to the public opinion. I hate parties that are playing fire fighters instead preventing the fires. Everything in our political sphere is post festum made and nothing antequam fiant, simply because our system is not made to work with and for people.
Marine le Pen seams to me that beside hard right wing views she has more inclinations for doing ceratin things not just antequam fiant but cum grano salis as well. She wants certain things not to happen as any action post festum is already loosing power. If she is as I believe that she is than she would be very much beneficial for all normal humans in EU as she would be main cause to destroy this Fascist organisation and as well as NATO which is the evil's nest and source of innumerable tragedies and sufferings done against free and innocent nations.
I do not trust to any other French politician at the moment and admittedly I do not know much about our neighbours political agendas as I simply despise Hollande and cannot watch him let alone to listen to his worthless and spineless speeches trying to please USA even more than our Chancellor.
I would love to see Marine Le Pen winning as she seams to be tough but just woman.