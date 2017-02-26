French PM to Launch Campaign Against Presidential Frontrunner Marine Le Pen

© AFP 2016/ Martin Bertrand Protesters Injure 13 Officers Ahead of Marine Le Pen Election Rally in Nantes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Socialist minister plans inroads into pro-Le Pen territories during an improvised campaign tour, where he will announce a plan to "revitalize" northern industrial regions of Pas de Calais and Lorraine, the outlet said.

"It’s my responsibility to do everything to demonstrate to the French that FN’s proposals are a dead-end hidden behind lies," Cazeneuve told France’s Journal du Dimanche.

The far-right candidate is the favorite to win the first round of the presidential election in April.

She is expected to make it into the May runoff where she will face independent Emmanuel Macron or conservative Francois Fillon.