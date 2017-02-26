Moscow Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack in Syrian Homs Aimed to Disrupt Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, security sources told Sputnik that six suicide attackers had targeted two buildings belonging to Syrian government’s security agencies.

At least 35 people had been killed, including the military security chief of the Homs province. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Moscow strongly condemns barbaric actions of extremists in Homs… The terrorists should not succeed in their attempts to disrupt efforts made by the international community in Astana and Geneva to secure a lasting ceasefire and initiate political settlement in Syria through a broad intra-Syrian dialogue," the statement read.

The ministry stressed that those behind the attack must be brought to justice.

Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura called the Homs attack a message for the Geneva peace talks.