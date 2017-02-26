Register
26 February 2017
    Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as Big Ben, in London, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

    Asset-Freezing Bill: Great Britain 'Makes a New Move' in Sanctions War on Russia

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    The UK House of Commons gave the green light to an amendment to the Criminal Finances Bill that would allow the authorities to freeze UK assets of foreign nationals implicated in human rights abuses. Political analyst Kira Sazonova told Radio Sputnik that the measure is another step in Britain's sanctions war against Russia.

    "This is pure politization. It is impossible to do anything about it. The UK parliament has adopted a law. This is a measure within the law. A law is a law. However, what we are truly seeing is yet another step in the sanctions war against Russia. This is a manifestation of a foreign policy strategy through law," she said.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Presidential Prerogative: Which Anti-Russian Sanctions Can Be Lifted by Trump
    These comments came after UK lawmakers voted to adopt the amendment that targets UK assets, including property, of foreigners who have been accused of committing "gross human rights abuses or violations." The measure, introduced in October 2016, is aimed at tightening control over illegal financial flows and simplifying the procedures for applying existing legislation in the fight against financial crimes.

    The measure needs to be approved by the House of Lords to become a law.

    "The thing is that Great Britain, as one MP said, is a haven for dirty money all over the world and the UK is trying to resolve this issue. This is evident from the title of the act. I'll give them credit for not mentioning Russia in the bill, although the quite explicit underlying message [of the amendment] is clear," she said.

    The Foreign Ministry and the Moscow City International Business Center, back, in Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    German Businesses in Russia Pessimistic About Laxer Sanctions in 2017
    Sazonova, an assistant professor at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, was referring to an article authored by Conservative MP Dominic Raab, who said earlier this month that steps must be taken "to prevent Britain from becoming a haven for the blood money of dictators and despots around the world."

    According to estimates, provided by the home affairs committee of the House of Commons last year, more than £100 billion (more than $124 billion) was laundered through British banks each year.

    Sazonova suggested that the European Union and Canada could pass similar acts. The United States passed a bill on asset freezes of those accused of human rights violations in 2012, while Estonia adopted a similar law in 2016.

      Angus Gallagher
      It's the kind of vile Russophobic law that is supported by Soros inspired ultra liberal nutters, cry bullies wibbling about the need for unfettered mass migration. In other words, the precise kind of people Sputnik gives exclusive airtime to. Good luck with that.
      Russia needs to realize just what a bad deal it's getting here. A bunch of grubby leftist cuckold migrant arse wipes too stupid to even get work at the BBC aren't going to be protesting this law anytime soon. Once again, Russia gets taken for a ride by these extreme europhile social justice warrior Brits at every level. Just so sick.
      These insanitary bastards will turn on Russia the first chance they get and are simply using Sputnik as a youth opportunities program for unemployable Marxist fanatics. Is it any wonder neither the EU or NATO give a toss about them? Is that because at the end of the day they're on the same team?
      Expand the blog site to counter the incessant eurosocialist Trotskyite shizzle so real British and American workers get a say and make Sputnik great again.
      ivanwa88
      There is always yin and yang in any interaction the obvious downside that will bite the UK right on the private parts is millions will be taken out of the economy people will move there money elsewhere.
      Secondly how and who adjudicates what is a real human rights oppressor and who is not? in today's political environment that is completely impossible to judge impartially.
      For instance Trump and his cabinet would definitely be in the firing line? by Hillary's and McCain's account anyway, and vice versa what will happen and its plain to see both Russia and the US will have to follow suit.
      It will be mayhem Tit for Tat and Tat for Tit all over the place, thirdly speaking of human rights abuses how about the UK support of terrorists fighting and killing Syrians including targeting civilians to pressure Assad.

      This newly proposed law is the craziest potential law since they decided to burn witches!
      Perhaps as Obama illustrated with his seizure of Russian government property its designed to alienate and be divisive and further widen the gap of non friendship with Russia.
      armor, you have a mass awakening in the West that will align us with Russia. That's what you and I very much support.
      By contrast, Sputnik employs British Marxists- hardcore LGBTQ activists and open border fanatics who are intent on subverting Sputnik into something that resembles mainstream eurosocialism.
      If we can give Pepe and Finian a free pass because they are not cut from the eurosocialist cloth- and because they are highly geopolitically aware, that can't be said for Sputnik's radio presenters. Again, let's be fair, Tom Hartman is highly respected and he's inciteful- but the younger snowflakes and Marxist fanatics getting paid by Sputnik to tout policies that ape those of Merkel are a product of the cess pit of British liberalism. Should Sputnik reflect the liberal and decadent societies it happens to be based in- or should it reflect Russian values, especially as the west revolts against globalism in alignment with those values?
      That is the question we must consider. At the end of the day, this is Sputnik- it's not the BBC, it's not the Guardian and this infestation of British ultra liberals won't last.
      I promise you that within 3 years, a revolution will have swept Sputnik. It's up to the people to take back control. The fight starts here. Today. These liberal extremists are laughing at people who come here looking for a Russian perspective and instead get Merkel's putrid europhile tripe rammed down their throats. If you're reading this, you are already the resistance. It's time to take Sputnik back- to take control for Russia. Russia weeps at what is going on here.
      ViTran
      No problem .... neither China, India, RF etc need UK need UK properties ... let the top end drop !
      That's an awful lot of US assets to freeze then!!!
