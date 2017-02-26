Geneva HNC Delegation Awaits Trump's Position on Syrian Conflict

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Syria's High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition delegation at the Geneva talks is expecting new US President Donald Trump's administration to clearly state its position on the Syrian conflict, HNC head Nasr Hariri said.

"We are waiting for the new [US] administration to state its position on the Syrian crisis and to rectify the Obama administration's catastrophic mistakes. It did not respect international law, in particular by interfering in the affairs of another state, and has committed terrible crimes," Hariri told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, HNC delegation member Bashar Zoubi told Sputnik that it was essential to wait until Trump forms his foreign policy course on the Syrian issue. He also stressed that Syrian settlement depended on both Russia and the United States.