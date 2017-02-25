Damascus Ready for Talks Only With Opposition Delegation Condemning Terrorism

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Damascus Delegation Head Asks de Mistura to Condemn Homs Terrorist Attack

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Damascus is ready to sit at one negotiating table only with such a unified opposition delegation, which condemns terrorism, Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, said Saturday.

"We have only one condition to sit with one unified patriotic opposition that we can see as a partner… Opposition that condemns terrorism and does not work for foreign agenda," Jaafari told reporters after a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

According to Jaafari, all the participants of the talks should condemn a recent terrorist attack in Syrian Homs, which left over 30 people dead on Saturday.

"If anyone refuses, we will see them as accomplice to terrorism and act accordingly," Jaafari added.

Earlier in the day, Talal Barazi, the governor of the Homs province, said that a total of 32 people had been killed and 24 injured as a result of terrorist attacks at state military facilities in Homs.

Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.