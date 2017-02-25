Russia Should Exert Pressure on Damascus, Tehran for Settlement in Syria - HNC

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday in Geneva. The discussions are expected to center around governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.

"Russia’s position must be balanced, we do not want it to bend over to the opposition or remain on its position supporting the regime. We want it to bend to the Syrian people’s side. The people of Syria are suffering, and we are hoping that these sufferings will end. Six years are enough, and the price is very high. Russia should put pressure on the regime, it could do this and exert pressure on Iran and its armed groups. We need to stop the death of the Syrian people," Muslet said.

At the same time, Salem Muslet blamed the Syrian government delegation at the Geneva talks for its readiness to discuss only the issue of fight against terrorism and desire to avoid raising other issues.

"We are all against terrorism and we know how to fight against it in Syria. This issue was discussed in Astana. However, here in Geneva, the government representatives are making terrorism a cornerstone issue. They want to discuss only fight against terrorism and avoid other issues," Muslet told Sputnik.

Muslet noted that the Geneva talks format was created to discuss the political process in Syria.

"The regime cannot fight against terrorism, because it creates terrorism in Syria and commits crimes against the Syrian people," the HNC spokesman added.

Syrian opposition delegates have demanded holding direct talks in the presence of an international mediator in order to expedite the process of confirmation of all sides' real intentions, Muslet added.

"We have demanded holding the direct talks in the presence of an international mediator. We demanded this at Geneva 3 and ahead of Geneva 4… The direct talks, which we seek, will save the time and guarantee the real intentions of the sides," Muslet said.

According to Muslet, the proposals of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura are currently being studied by the delegations and a press conference will be organized after the two delegations finish this work.

On Friday, de Mistura gave a procedural paper to the delegations of Damascus and the HNC with his proposals for the current round of Syria talks. According to a Sputnik source, the paper suggested leaving the issues of ceasefire and the fight against terrorism for Astana-format negotiations.