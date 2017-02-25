Register
22:00 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

    Russia Should Exert Pressure on Damascus, Tehran for Settlement in Syria - HNC

    © AFP 2016/ POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    123618

    Russia as a guarantor country of the Syrian ceasefire regime should take a well-balanced position and use its opportunities to impose pressure upon Damascus and Tehran, spokesman for the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) Salem Muslet told Sputnik on Saturday.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2016/ STR
    Prospects of Syrian Conflict Settlement Depend on Russia, US - Opposition
    GENEVA (Sputnik) — The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday in Geneva. The discussions are expected to center around governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.

    "Russia’s position must be balanced, we do not want it to bend over to the opposition or remain on its position supporting the regime. We want it to bend to the Syrian people’s side. The people of Syria are suffering, and we are hoping that these sufferings will end. Six years are enough, and the price is very high. Russia should put pressure on the regime, it could do this and exert pressure on Iran and its armed groups. We need to stop the death of the Syrian people," Muslet said.

    At the same time, Salem Muslet blamed the Syrian government delegation at the Geneva talks for its readiness to discuss only the issue of fight against terrorism and desire to avoid raising other issues.

    "We are all against terrorism and we know how to fight against it in Syria. This issue was discussed in Astana. However, here in Geneva, the government representatives are making terrorism a cornerstone issue. They want to discuss only fight against terrorism and avoid other issues," Muslet told Sputnik.

    Muslet noted that the Geneva talks format was created to discuss the political process in Syria.

    "The regime cannot fight against terrorism, because it creates terrorism in Syria and commits crimes against the Syrian people," the HNC spokesman added.

    Syrian opposition delegates have demanded holding direct talks in the presence of an international mediator in order to expedite the process of confirmation of all sides' real intentions, Muslet added.

    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    © Photo: The UK Ministry of defence
    Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Carrier Crew Ready for Next Mission After Syria
    "We have demanded holding the direct talks in the presence of an international mediator. We demanded this at Geneva 3 and ahead of Geneva 4… The direct talks, which we seek, will save the time and guarantee the real intentions of the sides," Muslet said.

    According to Muslet, the proposals of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura are currently being studied by the delegations and a press conference will be organized after the two delegations finish this work.

    On Friday, de Mistura gave a procedural paper to the delegations of Damascus and the HNC with his proposals for the current round of Syria talks. According to a Sputnik source, the paper suggested leaving the issues of ceasefire and the fight against terrorism for Astana-format negotiations.

    Related:

    Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry
    Russia Carries Out 2 Humanitarian Operations in Syria
    Russia Delivers More Than 6 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents
    Tags:
    Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Salem Muslet, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    War and Peace: Combat Duty and Daily Life of Russian Servicemen in Syria
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok