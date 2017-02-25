Prospects of Syrian Conflict Settlement Depend on Russia, US - Opposition

GENEVA (Sputnik) — According to Zoubi, it is now necessary to wait until US President Donald Trump forms his foreign policy course on the Syrian issue.

Russia and the United States control the Syrian issue," Zoubi, who is also the commander of the Yarmouk Army rebel group, said.

The comment comes after the US delegation has been invited to join talks between Damascus and Syrian opposition in the Kazakh capital of Astana brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Earlier in February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergiy Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to consider Washington's initiatives on cooperation to resolve the nearly six-year crisis in Syria and expressed hope that Trump administration would be actively involved in peacekeeping efforts for Syria's reconciliation.