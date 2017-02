© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy De Mistura Calls Terror Attack in Homs 'Spoiler' to Syrian Peace Process

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, security sources told Sputnik that six suicide attackers had targeted two buildings belonging to Syrian government’s security agencies.

At least 35 people had been killed, including the military security chief of the Homs province. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"What happened in Homs was a message for the talks here. That message was received. It won't be left like this," Jaafari told reporters.

Jaafari echoed words of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura who called the attack a "spoiler" for the Geneva peace talks.