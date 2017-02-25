Damascus Sends Letter to UN Demanding Punishment for States 'Supporting' Terror

At least 35 people had been killed, including the military security chief of the Homs province. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
"The Foreign Ministry confirms, that the Syrian government insists on its demand on the Secretary General and Security Council to condemn these terror attacks, double efforts to unite the international community in its fight against terrorism and punish the countries supporting it," the letter was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.
"These violent terror attacks will not prevent Syria from fulfilling its role in the fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to all Syrians, as well as peace and security in the region and the whole world," the ministry went further.
its a useless act, as 3 out of 5 UNSC members support terror groups in Syria.
md74