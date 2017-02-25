Damascus Sends Letter to UN Demanding Punishment for States 'Supporting' Terror

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy De Mistura Calls Terror Attack in Homs 'Spoiler' to Syrian Peace Process

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, security sources told Sputnik that six suicide attackers had targeted two buildings belonging to Syrian government’s security agencies.

At least 35 people had been killed, including the military security chief of the Homs province. Al-Nusra Front terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Foreign Ministry confirms, that the Syrian government insists on its demand on the Secretary General and Security Council to condemn these terror attacks, double efforts to unite the international community in its fight against terrorism and punish the countries supporting it," the letter was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

"These violent terror attacks will not prevent Syria from fulfilling its role in the fight against terrorism, which poses a threat to all Syrians, as well as peace and security in the region and the whole world," the ministry went further.