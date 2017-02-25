Register
    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.

    Syrian Constitution Should Not Be Discussed During Geneva Talks - HNC

    The Syrian constitution should not be discussed during the ongoing Geneva talks, a representative of the Syrian armed opposition, member of HNC negotiators' team Bashar Zoubi told Sputnik.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — On Friday, a source told Sputnik that UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura suggested creating three working groups for the discussion of each of the key issues of the current round of Geneva talks — governance, constitution and elections.

    "The constitution is not in the sphere of government's or opposition's responsibility. It is the right of the Syrian people," Zoubi said answering a question on whether or not he believed it was possible to create a group of government and opposition representatives to discuss the constitution.

    "If somebody from the opposition or some people from the government or other countries want to impose constitution on the Syrian people, then where is the democracy and freedom, which we are talking about?" he asked rhetorically.

    A Syrian national flag waves as vehicles move slowly on a bridge during rush hour, in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Syrian People to Decide on Draft Constitution Proposed by Russia - Parliament Speaker
    Earlier, a draft Syrian constitution, prepared by Russian experts, was presented to the Syrian opposition during the settlement talks in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev underlined that Russia is not interfering in the consideration of the constitution but is presenting the draft to the opposition simply in order to accelerate the process.

    Later, Sputnik obtained the full text of the Syrian constitution drafted by Russia.

    Syria
      anne00marie
      What a load of rubbish. UN - who wants the Syrian natural resources and does not care how it gets them.

      What has happened to Sputnik? Have you moved into MSM Soros Media Empire sourced articles?
