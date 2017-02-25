Issue of Unification of HNC-Cairo Group Delegations Remains Open - HNC Delegate

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The unification of the opposition is one of the key issues for the ongoing negotiations in Geneva, a hope for such a possibility emerged after UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura gathered together all the parties to the talks during a welcoming speech at the official opening ceremony of the conference.

"For us as for, the HNC delegation, this issue is not closed, however, those, who want to join the talk, should have some certain positions. If they agree with such conditions, as, for instance, the resignation of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad and so on… Maybe it is Cairo [platform]. We have the common ground. The Moscow platform is far from that point. However, if they accept these position, we will have no problems," Zoubi said in an interview.

The way to solve the Syrian crisis could be found very quickly provided that there is a binding resolution of the UN Security Council, but otherwise the search for it could take a decade, al-Zoubi told Sputnik.

"The problem is that the decision could be found in an eye blink, as soon as we have a binding decision of the Security Council. Or it could take decades," Zoubi said in the interview, when asked how many rounds of negotiation should take place before the way to settle the Syrian issue is found.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions began on Thursday in Geneva. The discussions are expected to center around governance, constitutional issues and elections in Syria.

On Friday, Cairo group's leader Jihad Makdissi told Sputnik that the HNC and Cairo opposition platform had not agreed to merge their delegations to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.