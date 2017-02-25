Register
25 February 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.

    Empty Threat: Trump's Statements on US Nukes 'Leverage Against Russia'

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    263070

    In a recent interview, United States President Donald Trump that that the key strategic agreement between the US and Russia is a "bad deal" and vowed to build up the US nuclear potential.

    'Bad Deal'

    US nuclear missile
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    Washington Not to Yield Nuclear Arsenal Supremacy ‘to Anybody’
    The President referred to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). The deal was signed between Moscow and Washington in 2010 and came into effect in 2011. The document limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear carriers to 700 and the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. It is expected to last until 2021 with an option to be extended.

    In an interview with Reuters, Trump said: "I am the first one that would like to see everybody – nobody have nukes, but we’re going to fall behind any country even if it’s friendly country, we’re never going to fall behind on nuclear power."

    This was not the first statement of this kind by Trump about the New START Treaty. He had begun criticizing the agreement even during the presidency of Barack Obama.

    "During his electoral campaign, Trump said that the policy of the Obama administration was weak and the US military was significantly weakened due to the lack of military spending. Trump has long been known as a critic of deals signed by Barack Obama, including the New START," Viktor Olevich, a Russian political analyst and specialist in US-Russia relations, told RT.

    Konstantin Kosachev
    © Sputnik/ The Press-service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation
    Russian Lawmaker Calls for New START Treaty Talks With Trump
    In the interview, Trump also called the New START Treaty a "one-sided deal."

    "Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it’s START, whether it’s the Iran deal…we’re going to start making good deals," the President stated.

    According to Olevich, such statements are unjustified.

    "According to Trump’s rhetoric, he is going to use this as leverage against Russia, implying that the US may not extend the deal. If Washington rejects to extend the agreement this could mean that the American side is turning to an arms race. Of course, this would only deepen bilateral tensions. This will be harmful to nuclear parity between Russia and the US," the analyst pointed out.

    'Tragic Mistake'

    Olevich noted that many in the US are not inclined to endorse an increase in the US nuclear potential.

    In particular, former Defense Secretary and prominent specialist in nuclear security William Perry called for the extension of the New START deal.

    "President Trump’s reported comments that New START is a 'bad deal' and favored Russia is simply wrong. […] It would be a tragic mistake if we failed to take advantage of Russia’s offer to extend the treaty," Perry was quoted as saying by Politico.

    The former Pentagon chief also underscored that the treaty presumes equal numbers of weapons and a verification procedure that is "harder on Russia than the US."

    Trump and Defense Industry

    Political analyst Stanislav Byshok suggested that statements by Trump that the US falls behind in terms of nuclear potential are due to an informal agreement between Washington and the defense industry.

    B-2 Stealth Bomber.
    © Photo: Northrop Grumman
    US Nuclear-Capable B-2 Bombers Get New Flight Management Processors
    "Since his electoral campaign, Trump has had certain informal agreements with the defense industry, including on arms procurement plans. This means modernization of the armed forces and additional military spending. Moreover, nuclear arms also presume additional spending, including on its production, storage and transportation," Byshok told RT.

    Thus, according to the expert, Trump’s loud statement on nuclear buildup are only rhetoric and no threat to the rest of the world. At the same time, they are sending a message to certain actors inside the US.

    "To a great extent, this is a matter of domestic importance, regarding relations between the President and the defense industry. Trump is trying to meet obligations to defense companies. Of course, all of the above needs to be explained to the public, especially in the US. This is why Trump says that the US is going to fall behind on nuclear power. In fact, it is not," Byshok explained.

    The very same reasons were behind the imaginary "Russian threat" and the story about Iran’s nuclear program, he added.

    "The same is about Iran and North Korea. Of course, everyone understands that Iran, and of course North Korea, will never attack anyone. Nevertheless, in order to maintain a public consensus, Iran, North Korea and Russia are used as bogeymen," he said.

    Weapon of Deterrence

    Trump’s statements should not be regarded as a threat since it is clear that no one is going to use nuclear weapons, according to Byshok.

    "I think his statement will mean nothing because in the contemporary world nuclear arms are a tool of deterrence and a way to gain global reputation, rather than an offensive weapon. Currently, both Russia and the US have sufficient arsenals for mutual destruction. So, even if their arsenals are increased the threat will remain the same," the expert said.

    Throwback to the 20th Century

    B61 nuclear bomb
    © Flickr/ Dave Bezaire & Susi Havens-Bezaire
    'Bad Example': Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty
    The upper house of the Russian Parliament commented on Trump’s statements, underscoring that Moscow stands firmly against the possible termination of the New START treaty.

    Russia will seek to extend the agreement which is regarded as the backbone of global security.

    "Of course, Russia is totally against the termination of the deal. We will insist that it is extended," Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the Russian upper house of parliament's committee for defense and security, told Sputnik.

    US President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo/ Chris O'Meara
    Trump Puts in Doubt US-Russia Strategic Arms Treaties in an 'Alarming' Signal to Moscow
    The lawmaker also rebuffed allegations that the New START treaty harms Washington’s interests. According to Ozerov, the agreement was designed with respect to the interests of both sides.

    Senior member of the Russian Parliament’s upper house Alexei Pushkov stressed that the termination of the New START treaty will be a setback in global security.

    "Trump’s statement on US nuclear buildup puts in question the strategic weapons agreement, throwing the world back to the 20th century," Pushkov said in a Twitter post.

      AnomicDust
      Without first strike nukes are essentially a gun to your own head - useless. Probably the negotiators were confident Russia would be taken down with sanctions & safer 4th generation methods. Nukes became a tool for bankrupting the opponent in his vain quest for invincibility. The more useless weapons he has the better.
      landauroj
      This is just pure propaganda. History shows that if you tamper the army with gifts and good money you have a very high probability that you will not be toppled. That what Trump is doing. He indirectly is telling the army and the weapon complex industry your jobs will be well care while I am the president. There are a lot of nukes to blow out the earth from this galaxy. Having 100 more nuke or 1000 more nuke may have the advantage in hitting the other side a bit more, but perhaps the extra nuke will re-kill the already killed humans at the end the computers will take over the fight because human will be all death. I wish Trump or any warmonger to read about WWI and WWII casualties. There was horrendous human suffering, soldiers without arms, legs, eyes, etc, and so on. The good thing of a nuke war is that people will be incinerated instantaneously, which is not bad for the human suffering. At the end the robots will take over making sure the incinerated people will be kept incinerated. No public, no celebrations, no heroes, no medals, no victories music, no big speeches, no monuments, and so on. It will Just like Saint John (from the bible) predicted, i.e. the end of the world.
