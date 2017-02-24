No Agreement to Merge Delegations at Intra-Syrian Talks Between Cairo Group, HNC

© AP Photo/ Xu Jinquan/Pool HNC Delegation Head Discussed With UN Syria Envoy Political Transition

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Riyadh-formed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and Cairo opposition platform have not agreed to merge their delegations to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Cairo group's leader Jihad Makdissi told Sputnik Friday.

"The result of the meeting is that it was a normal coordination meeting, and no merging [was agreed on]," Makdissi said upon the result of the meeting with the HNC delegation to discuss possibility of unifying the two groups' delegations for the talks.

"Coordination sometimes is beneficial too," Makdissi noted.