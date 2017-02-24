UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Arms Prejudges Probe Results

© AFP 2016/ JM LOPEZ Russian MoD Slams HRW's 'Amateurish' Allegations Syrian Army Used Chemical Weapons

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The proposed UN Security Council draft resolution on chemical weapons use in Syria contradicts the principle of presumption of innocence and prejudges investigation results, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Friday.

"This resolution prejudges results of investigations, it’s one-sided based on insufficient proofs, evidences," Safronkov said. "Our other argument is that the resolution itself contradicts fundamental principle of presumption of innocence before the investigations is over."

He stressed the Joint Investigation Mission’s review of the cases of chemical weapons use in Syria should be impartial and objective.

Safronkov added that Russia is ready to veto the draft resolution if it remains unchanged.

At the end of 2016, France and the United Kingdom submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for sanctions against those found guilty of using chemical weapons in Syria.