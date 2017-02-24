Undercover CPAC Protesters Prank Conservatives With Trump Russia Flags (PHOTOS)

On Friday morning at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, a group of attendants eagerly awaiting to hear from President Trump were caught waving flags, but something was a bit fishy.

​Oh it’s just a pro-Trump flag, right? Not quite.

Got it yet? Maybe this will help.

Yup, it’s the flag of mother Russia.

​​Staffers, clueless at first, quickly collected all the little flags from event-goers once they realized what was going on.

​It’s fair to say some people weren’t even sure it this was a prank or a protest.

​So, was this merely a coincidence? Hmm, not so.

According to CPAC attendees, Americans Take Action, a far left group whose mission is to get Trump impeached, was the culprit behind the prank. Shockingly enough the president of the group, Ryan Clayton, decided to pose as a Russian Trump supporter, but was later ousted by the media.

​Nice try, guys!