Undercover CPAC Protesters Prank Conservatives With Trump Russia Flags (PHOTOS)

On Friday morning at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, a group of attendants eagerly awaiting to hear from President Trump were caught waving flags, but something was a bit fishy.
— #HappyDee (@DeeInHouston) February 24, 2017
Oh it’s just a pro-Trump flag, right? Not quite.
— republicaninexile (@republicinexile) February 24, 2017
Got it yet? Maybe this will help.
— ResistanceStellaa (@stellaaaa) February 24, 2017
Yup, it’s the flag of mother Russia.
Staffers, clueless at first, quickly collected all the little flags from event-goers once they realized what was going on.
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 24, 2017
It’s fair to say some people weren’t even sure it this was a prank or a protest.
— Rich Seymour (@rseymour) February 24, 2017
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 24, 2017
So, was this merely a coincidence? Hmm, not so.
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 24, 2017
According to CPAC attendees, Americans Take Action, a far left group whose mission is to get Trump impeached, was the culprit behind the prank. Shockingly enough the president of the group, Ryan Clayton, decided to pose as a Russian Trump supporter, but was later ousted by the media.
Nice try, guys!
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This isn't a game, as Sputnik is trying to portray it. The democrats are part of an international conspiracy to enslave the global population under the control of a single tyrannical authority by overthrowing the Trump government. It's serious and people need to go to prison for it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Democratic Party should be banned and declared a terrorist group. And yes I am serious. Neocons and RINOs should also be outlawed and imprisoned as accomplices. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, The quid is the, unreasonably in my opinion, delay of President Trump willing to talk to President Putin, which is the only thing President Trump had and has to do. If President Trump understands that despite all efforts against it, fine, if he does not, fine as well. Everybody knows that Russia wins no matter what. It is up to President Trump to do what he has to do. President Putin has done more than enough to open the dialogue. And everybody knows that President Putin represents the truth, or the reality, or the facts. Facts.
jas
jas
elsa.zardiniin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
And if the War Party has convinced President Trump to wait until the US is in a position of "strength" before he talks to President Putin, then it will take 100 years for that to happen.