Register
23:16 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump points to a supporter after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Undercover CPAC Protesters Prank Conservatives With Trump Russia Flags (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    351502

    Left-wing protesters prepared a surprise for President Trump during his Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) speech outside of Washington DC, and duped many of his supporters in the process.

    On Friday morning at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, a group of attendants eagerly awaiting to hear from President Trump were caught waving flags, but something was a bit fishy. 

    ​Oh it’s just a pro-Trump flag, right? Not quite.

    Got it yet? Maybe this will help. 

    Yup, it’s the flag of mother Russia.

    via GIPHY

    ​​Staffers, clueless at first, quickly collected all the little flags from event-goers once they realized what was going on.

    ​It’s fair to say some people weren’t even sure it this was a prank or a protest.

    ​So, was this merely a coincidence? Hmm, not so.

    According to CPAC attendees, Americans Take Action, a far left group whose mission is to get Trump impeached, was the culprit behind the prank. Shockingly enough the president of the group, Ryan Clayton, decided to pose as a Russian Trump supporter, but was later ousted by the media.  

    ​Nice try, guys!

    via GIPHY

    Related:

    Trump Admits He Loves Bernie Sanders in Conservative Conference Speech
    Trump to FBI: Find Leakers Now!
    Trump Announces Putting In 'Massive' Budget Request for 'Beloved' US Military
    Win-Win Strategy: Trump 'Should Work With Both Russia and China Where Possible'
    Trump Calls START a ‘Bad Deal,’ Vows to Boost US Nuclear Arsenal
    Tags:
    Russia, CPAC, Donald Trump, Washington D.C
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      This isn't a game, as Sputnik is trying to portray it. The democrats are part of an international conspiracy to enslave the global population under the control of a single tyrannical authority by overthrowing the Trump government. It's serious and people need to go to prison for it.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      The Democratic Party should be banned and declared a terrorist group. And yes I am serious. Neocons and RINOs should also be outlawed and imprisoned as accomplices.
    • Reply
      avatar
      elsa.zardiniin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, The quid is the, unreasonably in my opinion, delay of President Trump willing to talk to President Putin, which is the only thing President Trump had and has to do. If President Trump understands that despite all efforts against it, fine, if he does not, fine as well. Everybody knows that Russia wins no matter what. It is up to President Trump to do what he has to do. President Putin has done more than enough to open the dialogue. And everybody knows that President Putin represents the truth, or the reality, or the facts. Facts.

      And if the War Party has convinced President Trump to wait until the US is in a position of "strength" before he talks to President Putin, then it will take 100 years for that to happen.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok