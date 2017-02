ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that the two countries plan to sign an agreement on visa-free travel with internal documents after talks with Cavusoglu. His Turkish counterpart said that Turkey was preparing to accept Ukrainian tourists under new rules as early as this year.

"This is a very important document, given the fact that only 30 percent of Ukrainians have foreign travel passports. The new agreement will allow Turkish resorts to attract a large number of tourists from a range of Ukrainian regions," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Ukrainians currently need their foreign travel documents to enter Turkey, where a visa is stamped on entry. The two countries introduced the simplified rules in 2012.