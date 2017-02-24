HNC Delegation Head Discussed With UN Syria Envoy Political Transition

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy Syria's Cairo Group Intends to Meet HNC on Unifying Political Transition Views

GENEVA (Sputnik) — According to Hariri, he and de Mistura discussed general ideas, "but only procedural steps."

"We have just finished our meeting with de Mistura. It was positive. We talked about terms of references for political transition. It's resolution 2254. We heard from de Mistura positive ideas and suggestions… But so far there are no specific steps, measures… It's more about ideas, aspirations," Hariri told reporters.

The format of the current round of the intra-Syria talks is still under discussion, Nasr Hariri added.

"The form of these negotiations is still under discussion," he told reporters.

According to Hariri, de Mistura should implement international resolutions on the Syrian issue rather than ideas from either side of the conflict.

"The international envoy doesn't have to implement ideas from this or that side, he must implement international resolutions," Hariri told reporters.