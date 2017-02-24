Syrian Social Nationalist Party May Visit Moscow to Discuss Geneva Talks

© REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy De Mistura to Have Bilaterals With Geneva Talks' Parties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Damascus Platform, which was formed in November 2016 and includes Syrian opposition groups, lawmakers and members of the Syrian civil society, previously visited Moscow in January.

"Yesterday, I have called the office of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Our party, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, may visit Moscow in March to hold meetings in the Foreign Ministry and the Russian State Duma. We will discuss an outcome of Geneva talks, relations between Russia and our party and future cooperation," Ahmad, who is also a Damascus Platform's spokesman, said.

The Damascus Platform has not received an invitation for the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks which started in Geneva on Thursday.

It held meetings with Bogdanov and the chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky.