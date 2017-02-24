1st Time in 10 Years: Schulz-Led German Party More Popular Than Merkel's Party

BERLIN (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Deutschlandtrend for ARD broadcaster on February 20-22 among 1,047 adults, the SPD improved its rating and gathered 32 percent losing four points since early February while CDU/CSU got 31 percent.

© AFP 2016/ Frederick Florin Poll Predicts Merkel's Loss of Chancellor Post to Rival Schulz

Earlier it was reported that popular support of the German Social Democratic (SPD) party continues to grow, reaching 31 percentage points, after Martin Schulz became the SPD candidate for the post of the state’s chancellor.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party finished third with 11 percent.

The German parliamentary election is scheduled for September 24. Germany's conservative parties agreed on February 6 to nominate Merkel as their candidate for chancellor. Schulz was nominated by the SPD on January 29, after the party's former leader Sigmar Gabriel announced his withdrawal from the race.