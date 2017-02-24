1st Time in 10 Years: Schulz-Led German Party More Popular Than Merkel's Party

BERLIN (Sputnik) — According to the survey carried out by Deutschlandtrend for ARD broadcaster on February 20-22 among 1,047 adults, the SPD improved its rating and gathered 32 percent losing four points since early February while CDU/CSU got 31 percent.
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party finished third with 11 percent.
The German parliamentary election is scheduled for September 24. Germany's conservative parties agreed on February 6 to nominate Merkel as their candidate for chancellor. Schulz was nominated by the SPD on January 29, after the party's former leader Sigmar Gabriel announced his withdrawal from the race.
