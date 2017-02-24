Syrian Opposition Cairo Platform Has No Plans to Meet With de Mistura Friday

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Earlier on Friday, de Mistura met with the Damascus delegation and the opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delegation to discuss the format and the work plan for the intra-Syria talks that were officially launched on Thursday.

"Nothing is happening so far. I have no meeting with de Mistura scheduled today. Maybe tomorrow," Makdissi said.

HNC delegation is headed by Secretary General of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces Nasr Hariri.

Earlier in the day, de Mistura met with Damascus delegation to discuss the format and the work plan for the talks. Head of the delegation Bashar Jaafari said he received a paper from de Mistura which he would consider and discuss with the special envoy later. Jaafari did not reveal any details of the paper.