Russian MoD 'Puzzled' by Germany's Reaction to Reichstag Replica

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier it was announced that the new Patriot Park, just outside Moscow, will include a scale-model replica of Berlin’s Reichstag building, to be used for teenagers to ‘attack,’ in reenactments of the 1945 Battle of Berlin.

"Criticism levelled by some German politicians is not just puzzling but makes one question their attitude to architects of the ‘Third Reich’ in 1933-1945," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

The ministry said German politicians had described as a provocation the plan to build a smaller-scale model in the Patriot military park near Moscow recreating the 1945 storming of the building.

He stressed the Soviet capture of the then Nazi Germany’s parliament in Berlin was one of the brightest moments of World War II and a symbol of victory for Russia, which lost tens of thousands of lives in the war.