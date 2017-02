VIENNA (Sputnik) — Kovalev has previously proposed to create inter-parliamentary working groups on countering terrorism and cyberattacks at the 2016 OSCE Parliamentary Assembly summer session in Tbilisi.

"The idea to create a special the special committee has been supported," Kovalev told reporters after a meeting of the Russian delegation with Muttonen at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session.

The winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is taking place in Vienna on February 23-24. Human rights, the issue of climate change and international terrorism are among the key issues on the agenda.