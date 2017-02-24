Erdogan Set to Visit Russia to Discuss Bilateral Ties, S-400 Delivery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the NTV television channel, during the visit Erdogan will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend a meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council.

It is also expected that the sides will discuss bilateral relations, increase in economic and trade cooperation and deliveries of Russia’s S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed the visit. "Yes, such talks are being planned," Peskov said.

In January, a source in Erdogan's administration told Sputnik that the Turkish president could visit Moscow in the beginning of March.

The last meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, led by the countries’ presidents, took place in December 2014.