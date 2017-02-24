Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Visit India in April to Boost Ties

© AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak With China in Mind, Indian Foreign Secretary to Visit Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to Reset Ties

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar made a preparatory visit to Bangladesh to set the agenda for the upcoming visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India. During his stay, Foreign Secretary called on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and met the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Md Shahidul Haque.

Indian Foreign Secretary briefed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on recent developments in India-Bangladesh relations and the region. He also discussed the preparatory aspects of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to India.

During the meeting with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, S Jaishankar discussed all issues of mutual interest.

"The two Foreign Secretaries reviewed the areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Both sides noted with appreciation that there has been excellent implementation of decisions taken during the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh in June 2015. Both sides also take stock of decisions taken during the recent meetings of various bilateral mechanisms in the areas of security and border management, trade and commerce, energy, shipping, railways etc. Both Foreign Secretaries also shared their perspective on regional and international issues of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told reporters.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India was postponed twice earlier which is likely to happen in April.

India's relations with the neighboring Bangladesh have never been smooth although India had played a leading role in its independence in 1971. India needs proactive support from the Bangladesh government in view of the growing incidents of cross border drug trafficking and fake currency racket. Apart from that India needs support for its ambitious BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) Motor Vehicle Agreement which is also strategically important for India.

