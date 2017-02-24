Register
14:09 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.

    What Brings Syrian Opposition Closer to a Compromise With Damascus

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2548 0 0

    UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura appeared to be pessimistic that the fourth round of Geneva talks on Syria could end in a breakthrough, saying that he is not "expecting miracles." However, recent developments indicate that opposition groups and their supporters are increasingly more inclined to reach a compromise with Damascus.

    "I do not expect a quick breakthrough, but the process has been launched. Sadly, results will not come soon since the Syrian conflict has dragged on for too long and those involved have irreconcilable differences," Vladimir Sotnikov, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RT. "However, these differences have gradually been settled and more opposition groups have taken part in the negotiations."

    The latest round of the UN-sponsored Geneva peace talks began on Thursday. It comes on the heels of the negotiations held in Kazakhstan. The Astana talks, sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, marked the first time that representatives of Damascus and armed opposition groups met face to face since the Syrian crisis broke out in 2011.

    "Negotiations in Astana have de facto reset the process of resolving the Syrian conflict. The talks have also become the basis for continuing the Geneva peace process which was interrupted ten months ago," Sotnikov added.

    People walk past damaged shops in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Syrian Peace Settlement: What Choice Moscow, Iran Are Going to Face in the Region
    This has apparently become possible due to a major shift in the balance of power in the war-torn Arab country. On the one hand, the Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russia, Iran and its local allies, has scored victories over groups determined to remove Bashar al-Assad from power, with the liberation of Aleppo serving as the highlight. On the other hand, key stakeholders have overtly or indirectly indicated that their approach to resolving the six-year-long war has changed.

    Until mid-2016, Turkey was one of the main supporters of radical armed groups fighting in Syria. Since then Ankara has been engaged in an anti-Daesh operation in northern Syria. The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army have liberated the towns of Jarabulus and are reported to be on the verge of taking full control of al-Bab, the last Daesh stronghold in the border region.

    "Turkey has opted for an alliance with Iran and Russia, adopting less aggressive rhetoric with regard to Bashar al-Assad. This has had an effect on opposition groups which receive assistance from Ankara. They have understood that this aid could be cut off," Sotnikov said.

    Defense analyst Anton Mardasov, who heads the Department of Middle Eastern Conflicts of the Moscow-based Institute of Innovative Development, pointed out that Saudi Arabia, one of Assad's fiercest opponents, and Qatar have indicated that they are ready for a compromise. Riyadh and Doha are ostensibly on board with Moscow's plan when it comes to resolving the Syrian crisis.

    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    If a Russia-US 'Deal' is Possible, Here's What It Will Involve
    "Russia has suggested decentralizing Syria, placing a greater emphasis on local councils and civilian self-government. As a result, Sunni regions and the opposition to Assad will remain. Riyadh is against large-scale combat activities and the ultimate victory of government-led forces. Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are more inclined to support the peace process at the moment," he said.

    In addition, the new US administration has indicated that it views fighting terrorism and not removing Assad as a priority. Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Washington could join its anti-Daesh efforts with Russia.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Regrets Astana, Hmeymim Opposition Groups Not Invited to Geneva Talks
    Putin Praises Russian Military Courage, Determination in Helping People of Syria
    Putin: Russia Inflicts Major Damage on Terrorists in Syria, It Helps Start Talks
    Syrian Minister Says Russia Plays Important Role in Reconciliation Process
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Syrian opposition, Syrian peace talks, peace talks, Fourth Geneva Convention, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok