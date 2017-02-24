Register
14:10 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge

    Japan's Defense Chief Wants to Discuss Russian Plan to Deploy Division on Kurils

    © Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    214103

    Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada announced an intention on Friday to discuss with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu Moscow's plan to deploy a military division on the Kuril Islands, Kyodo news agency reported.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Inada said, commenting on the Russian defense minister's announcement of the division deployment plan, that it contradicted position of Tokyo, which considers the South Kuril Islands part of Japan.

    "If the opportunity arises, I will hold negotiations with Mr. Shoigu for a frank discussion of a number of issues," Inada said, as quoted by the media.

    View of Iturup island
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Krasnouhov
    Tokyo's Protest Over Russia's Division on Kuril Islands is Inappropriate – Russian MP
    On Wednesday, Shoigu announced a plan to deploy a division on the Kuril Islands in 2017 in the framework of the border protection measures. The following day Japan sent a note of protest against the move, while Moscow said it did not intend to use its division against Japan and was ready for military cooperation with Japan on the issue.

    On February 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed at the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit to hold consultations in the "2+2" format, involving the defense and foreign ministers, in Tokyo on March 20.

    The Kuril Islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories, are the subject of the long-standing territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo. Japan lays claim to Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. The territorial dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

    Related:

    Tokyo's Protest Over Russia's Division on Kurils is Inappropriate – Russian MP
    Russia to Deploy Division on Kuril Islands in 2017
    Japan Lodges Protest Over Russia's Plan to Deploy Division on Kurils
    Tags:
    Tomomi Inada, Sergei Shoigu, Kuril Islands, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Russia should behave on the Kurils Islands as on all of Russia's mother ground !!!
      To work together in economy means not that Japan has a voting right about Russia's defending there country !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok