MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh terrorists group (banned in Russia) in Syria but those are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

"The United States has already disqualified itself from the Syrian equation for a very long time. If President [Donald] Trump decides that we should have a say some way or another and if he sits down with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and President Erdogan nobody will object to that," Ilnur Cevik said.

He added that the Western involvement in Syria without the US participation was "mainly a joke."