US Treasury Secretary, Canada’s Finance Chief Discuss Trade Partnership

WASHINGON (Sputnik) — "Secretary Mnuchin highlighted the deep, close relationship between the United States and Canada, as well as the millions of American and Canadian middle-class jobs that depend on our economic and trade partnership," the spokesperson said after the call on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that Mnuchin also emphasized the importance of cooperation to promote economic grown and advance free and fair trade as well as the action by US President Donald Trump's Administration on renewing the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to carry oil from Canada into North Dakota.

Also on Thursday, Mnuchin met with Bank of England Governor and Financial Stability Board Chair Mark Carney.

"The Secretary stressed the importance of cooperation between the United States and other G-20 and Financial Stability Board members to achieve our common goals of addressing financial stability risks, fostering global financial markets, and promoting a global level playing field," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

Mnuchin also said he looked forward to working with Carney on international financial regulatory issues, according to the release.