Mexican Senate Ratifies Appointment of New Ambassador to US

Mexico Ready to Defend Immigrants Amid New US Measures

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – "The Senate of the Republic concluded on Thursday the ratification processes of Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez and Jose Luis Bernal Rodriguez, proposed by President Enrique Pena Nieto as Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mexico to the United States of America and the People's Republic of China, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the release, Gutierrez and Bernal Rodriguez will assume their positions immediately in the diplomatic headquarters.

The decision to appoint Gutierrez as Mexico’s new ambassador to the US was made in January. Gutierrez has been serving as the head of the North American Development Bank (NADB).