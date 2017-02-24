MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A group of French parliament members will come on a visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russia in March, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy has announced.

"A preliminary agreement has been reached with a delegation of French parliament members on the holding of an extended meeting in Moscow in order to discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda – from the fight against international terrorism to bilateral relations. Such a meeting will be held approximately in March in Moscow," Tolstoy said.