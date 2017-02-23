Register
19:58 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko waves next to Polish President Andrzej Duda at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    More, More Sanctions! Kiev Going Mad Asking for More Pressure Against Russia

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    445816

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who recently returned from a disastrous trip to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, is now meeting with US and European officials, trying to get them to ramp up sanctions against Russia. Fortunately, Ukraine expert Rostislav Ishchenko says, Western leaders aren't buying the rhetoric coming out of Kiev.

    Last week, the Ukrainian president made a speech at the Munich Security Conference, warning against "obsessive calls" by some Western leaders not to "appease" Russia. Unfortunately for Poroshenko, Russian observers monitoring the conference pointed out that his speech aside, most conference attendees only mentioned Russia in passing, if at all, and balanced any grievances with statements about readiness for dialogue.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Wind of Change? Anti-Russian Rhetoric Mostly Muted at Annual Munich Conference
    Ignored in Munich, the president returned home, changing tack and deciding to try to pressure Kiev's Western partners on a one-on-one basis.

    On Wednesday, Poroshenko spoke with US Congressman Mike Quigley and Senator Richard Durbin. Among other things, the officials discussed the need to intensify sanctions against Russia. Quigley claimed that the Trump administration's musings about lifting sanctions was "dangerous, misguided, and damages US global credibility…shortsightedly eliminat[ing] any leverage we have on the Kremlin."

    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    A day earlier, Poroshenko met with Christos Styliandes, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management in Kiev, telling him as well that sanctions must be strengthened. The president insisted that Russia's recent decision to recognize ID documents from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics was a "gross violation" of the Minsk Agreements, and needed to be penalized.

    Commenting on the Ukrainian president's increasingly desperate efforts to pressure his Western partners, Ukrainian political observer and RIA Novosti contributor Rostislav Ishchenko wrote that frankly, he had his doubts about "whether Kiev even believes in the possibility of actually increasing sanctions pressure on Russia." In the same way, the expert noted, "it's unlikely that authorities in Kiev still believe in European investments coming to Ukraine, or that they will actually get assistance from the IMF. They just have to at least promise Ukrainians some kind of 'bright future.'"

    Similarly, Ishchenko added, sanctions are a good talking point for Ukrainian officials. After all, he wrote, "during negotiations, in the space between greetings and farewells, it's necessary to actually say something. And what else if not sanctions, or aid money, can Ukrainian representatives talk about? They have nothing to sell. They have no money to buy anything. The EU and NATO haven't taken them in, they haven't granted them visa-free travel. Meanwhile, the anti-Russian sanctions, although they are not being tightened, at least actually exist."

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, examines the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo/ Irina Gorbaseva
    Kiev to Restore Air Defense System, Spend $333Mln on Arms Procurement in 2017
    Unfortunately for Kiev, the expert suggested, neither Brussels nor Washington seems particularly keen about ramping up the sanctions. Hypothetically speaking, they could strengthen them infinitely and indefinitely without any new pretexts. 

    But in practice things are much more complicated, the analyst explained. "The objective of sanctions is to destabilize the economic situation in the target country, either forcing its leaders to capitulate to the West and unconditionally accept its demands, or create the conditions for an invasion or an internal coup."

    "If it becomes clear that these goals are unattainable, the West begins looking for opportunities to roll sanctions back. This is what happened with Iran, and with China," Ishchenko stressed. "Now, the same thing is happening with anti-Russian sanctions," he added. 

    "Both Washington and Brussels now understand that instead of destroying the Russian economy and financial system, instead of leading to the destabilization of its social sphere, sanctions have lead only to a sharp consolidation of Russian society, and accelerated the elimination of financial and economic dependence on the Western system."

    Therefore, the analyst noted, the "task faced by the West now is not to strengthen sanctions, but to try to end the sanctions regime while saving face."

    Russian regions. Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    What Good Governance Does: Crimea's Budget Revenues Double Since Leaving Ukraine
    The US and European countries, according to Ishchenko, had been overly confident of their ability to pressure Moscow, and demanded too much from it – particularly with its demand that Russia 'return' Crimea. This leaves the West in a tricky situation, he added. "If the sanctions are lifted now, without getting anything in return, it will become clear to the whole world that the West 'lost' their geopolitical confrontation with Russia."

    "On the other hand, if they wait too long, Washington and Brussels may be struck with an even more complicated situation: there's no telling what other moves Moscow might make to try and force Kiev to make peace in the Donbass."

    Therefore, Ishchenko noted, Poroshenko's hopes and dreams notwithstanding, the US and the EU are now each trying to push each other to be the first to lift sanctions against Russia. 

    "If the EU lifts sanctions first, Washington can say that its allies have 'betrayed the cause of democracy', and that the US need not suffer alone," he wrote. "If the US lifts sanctions first, the EU can point 'to the example of the leader of the free world'. And so it seems that this jogging in place will persist for some time."

    In other words, according to Ishchenko, Poroshenko has completely lost the plot on the sanctions issue. Instead of strengthening them, Western leaders are now scratching their heads looking for ways to abandon them. Finally, it certainly doesn't help the Ukrainian president's case that his pretext for tougher sanctions – the Russian recognition of Donbass republic ID documents, is a non-starter from a legal standpoint.

    Related:

    US Congressman, Poroshenko Discuss Enhancing Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Poroshenko Speaks of Threat of 'Full-Scale War' With Russia
    Kiev to Restore Air Defense System, Spend $333Mln on Arms Procurement in 2017
    Coup-Imposed Poroshenko Accuses Russia of Attempts to Stir Revolution in Ukraine
    What Good Governance Does: Crimea's Budget Revenues Double Since Leaving Ukraine
    Azarov's Bombshell: Ukrainian Ex-PM Reveals Who Was Behind Maidan Sniper Deaths
    Yanukovych Calls for Donbass Status Referendum if Kiev Fails Minsk Deal
    Tags:
    expert analysis, geopolitics, sanctions, Rostislav Ishchenko, Petro Poroshenko, Europe, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Nam
      Hey look it's Porosho!
    • Reply
      avatar
      pobayirixo
      Do You want to get good income at home? do you not know how to start earnings on Internet? there are some popular methods to earn huge income at your home, but when people try that, they bump into a scam so I thought i must share a verified and guaranteed way for free to earn a great sum of money at home. Anyone who is interested should read the given article...
      .................................... www.moneytime10.com
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      What a team Porky and Dingy Donald would make....both masters of failed empires and Kings of B.S.!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok