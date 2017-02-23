Register
18:27 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Kurdish women hold flags of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and banners during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016

    Russia Insists on Syrian Kurds' Participation in Geneva Peace Talks

    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 7710

    Moscow continues calling for the inclusion of Syrian Kurds in the reconciliation process in Geneva.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russia pushes for inviting Syrian Kurds to participate in the intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, Russia's envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Alexei Borodavkin said Thursday.

    "We have always advocated and continue to advocate Syrian Kurds’ participation in the [intra-Syrian] talks," Borodavkin said.

    Syrian Kurds are Syria’s citizens, they represent a numerous minority, great political and military force and they have the right to take part in shaping the state’s destiny, Borodavkin stressed.

    People walk past damaged shops in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Syrian Peace Settlement: What Choice Moscow, Iran Are Going to Face in the Region
    On Monday, the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) announced the final composition of the delegation that will participate in the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, which will involve the Free Syrian Army, the delegates of Kurds and Turkmen, the representatives of Moscow and Cairo opposition platforms, as well as independent opposition figures.

    Kurds did not attend the latest round of Geneva talks, which took place in February 2016, since Turkey and Syrian opposition have refused to allow them to join the discussions. Russia has repeatedly urged the participating sides in the intra-Syrian talks to involve Kurdish representatives in the settlement process.

    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    © Photo: The UK Ministry of defence
    Putin: Russia's Task in Syria is Fight Against Terrorism, Not Interference in Internal Affairs
    Another round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva started on Thursday with the bilateral meetings of the Syrian government and opposition delegations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The government and opposition are set to discuss a number of issues, including the issues of governance, new constitution and holding elections in the country.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

     

    Related:

    Russia Regrets Astana, Hmeymim Opposition Groups Not Invited to Geneva Talks
    US Special Envoy for Syria Ratney to Represent Washington at Geneva Talks
    Moscow Facilitates Direct Syria Talks in Geneva - Cairo Opposition Group
    Jordan to Participate in Syria Peace Talks in Geneva - Source
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Intra-Syria talks, United Nations, Alexei Borodavkin, Geneva, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok