Russia Insists on Syrian Kurds' Participation in Geneva Peace Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russia pushes for inviting Syrian Kurds to participate in the intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, Russia's envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Alexei Borodavkin said Thursday.

"We have always advocated and continue to advocate Syrian Kurds’ participation in the [intra-Syrian] talks," Borodavkin said.

Syrian Kurds are Syria’s citizens, they represent a numerous minority, great political and military force and they have the right to take part in shaping the state’s destiny, Borodavkin stressed.

On Monday, the Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) announced the final composition of the delegation that will participate in the intra-Syria talks in Geneva, which will involve the Free Syrian Army, the delegates of Kurds and Turkmen, the representatives of Moscow and Cairo opposition platforms, as well as independent opposition figures.

Kurds did not attend the latest round of Geneva talks, which took place in February 2016, since Turkey and Syrian opposition have refused to allow them to join the discussions. Russia has repeatedly urged the participating sides in the intra-Syrian talks to involve Kurdish representatives in the settlement process.

© Photo: The UK Ministry of defence Putin: Russia's Task in Syria is Fight Against Terrorism, Not Interference in Internal Affairs

Another round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva started on Thursday with the bilateral meetings of the Syrian government and opposition delegations with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The government and opposition are set to discuss a number of issues, including the issues of governance, new constitution and holding elections in the country.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.