Russia Insists on Syrian Kurds' Participation in Geneva Peace Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Russia pushes for inviting Syrian Kurds to participate in the intra-Syrian talks in the Swiss city of Geneva, Russia's envoy to the UN Office in Geneva Alexei Borodavkin said Thursday.
"We have always advocated and continue to advocate Syrian Kurds’ participation in the [intra-Syrian] talks," Borodavkin said.
Syrian Kurds are Syria’s citizens, they represent a numerous minority, great political and military force and they have the right to take part in shaping the state’s destiny, Borodavkin stressed.
Kurds did not attend the latest round of Geneva talks, which took place in February 2016, since Turkey and Syrian opposition have refused to allow them to join the discussions. Russia has repeatedly urged the participating sides in the intra-Syrian talks to involve Kurdish representatives in the settlement process.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
